Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 81,979 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

