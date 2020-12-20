Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.02 and last traded at $118.14. Approximately 529,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 276,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $260,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.