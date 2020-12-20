Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $435,928.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $903,660.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,052 shares of company stock worth $25,187,791 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.