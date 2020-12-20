GridCoin (GRC) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.94 million and $779.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,137,865 coins and its circulating supply is 410,484,833 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

