Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 93,463 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Shares of OC stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

