Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 32,700 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

TEO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.42. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

