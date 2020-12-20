Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 268 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.00 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

