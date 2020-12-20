Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $252,000 Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omeros were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 60.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Omeros by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.