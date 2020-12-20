Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 54,033 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $531,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.