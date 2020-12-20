Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

