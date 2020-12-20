Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

