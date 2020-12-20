Graham Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,232.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

SPLK stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

