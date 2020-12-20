Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $427.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.23 million and the highest is $443.40 million. Graco reported sales of $412.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. BidaskClub raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $72.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

