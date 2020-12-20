GMB Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $24,105.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

