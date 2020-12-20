Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland Sells 7,055 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.