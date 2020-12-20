Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $213.35 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.