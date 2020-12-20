Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the period.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

