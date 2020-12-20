Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
