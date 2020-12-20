GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

