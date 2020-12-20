Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.04

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 1871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2,181.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.