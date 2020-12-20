Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

