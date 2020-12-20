Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

