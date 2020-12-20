Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO.L) (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 0.6%

Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO.L) (LON:CGEO) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56). Approximately 74,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 56,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO.L) Company Profile (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

