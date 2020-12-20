Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNFT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genfit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GNFT opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.37. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

