General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GD. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

