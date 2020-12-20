GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 74,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 776,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00.

About GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

