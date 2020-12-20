Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBERY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $60.65. 16,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,561. Geberit has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

