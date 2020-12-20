Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTXMQ opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

