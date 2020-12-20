Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0054 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $334,135.94 and $146.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 134.7% against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,430,719 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

