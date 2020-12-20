Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Sell

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Galapagos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

