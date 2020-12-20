Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gaia worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $354,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

