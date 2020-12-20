FYDcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $647,518.62 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $647,518.62 and approximately $184.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000078 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 532,859,278 coins and its circulating supply is 509,004,478 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

