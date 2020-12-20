FY2022 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.93.

ALV stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 78,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

