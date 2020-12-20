FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBA. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 351.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5,324.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,714,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 452,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

