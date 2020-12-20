FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

