FY2020 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$328.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.03. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

