FY2020 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.37). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,063.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,612.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,197 shares of company stock valued at $55,940,788. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Natera by 140.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $824,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Natera by 17.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Natera by 40.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

