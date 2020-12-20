FY2020 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $251.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $253.41. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

