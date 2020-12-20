FY2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Increased by Analyst

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

