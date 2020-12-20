Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of FREQ opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,599.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $95,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,290 shares of company stock worth $3,582,111. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

