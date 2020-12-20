Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) & Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Head to Head Review

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 10.00% 20.48% 10.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Fox Factory’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory $751.02 million 5.67 $93.03 million $2.72 37.55

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curtiss Motorcycles and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.61%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. The company owns, licenses, and sells under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE trademarks. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, Georgia.

