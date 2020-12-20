Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 3,497,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,726,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

