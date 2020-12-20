FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 246.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 457,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,819,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 168,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

