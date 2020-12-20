Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.12

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and traded as low as $100.00. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) shares last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 615,890 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.40. The stock has a market cap of £609.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89.

Get Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,216 shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49). Also, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.