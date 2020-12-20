FOAM Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. FOAM has a market cap of $4.93 million and $25,219.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00139968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00750457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00167975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075744 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

