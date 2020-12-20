FlypMe Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $502,608.80 and $17,423.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00370205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025886 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

