Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. 661,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 355,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Fluent alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.