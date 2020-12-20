Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $78.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,860.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,227 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,996. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $90,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,060,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 423,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,961. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

