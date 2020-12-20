First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.80

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

