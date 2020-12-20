First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $877.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

