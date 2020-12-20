First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

